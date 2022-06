Three weeks after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers, wounding 17 others, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last month, local law enforcement have gone silent on their investigation. Despite daily requests for comment from media, and police records seeking insight into what happened and didn’t happen that day, officers have done an about-face in the last week. They’re refusing to share further details about their response, leaving community members confused, frustrated and angry without anyone taking accountability.

UVALDE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO