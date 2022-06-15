ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Dawson, Deutsch reelected, Hill elected to Fargo Park Board

By Paul Jurgens
By Paul Jurgens
 3 days ago

FARGO (KFGO) – Aaron Hill will join incumbents Vicki Dawson and Joe...

740thefan.com

740thefan.com

West Fargo Rural Fire Department fined for illegal gaming activity

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and barred it from holding gaming at two West Fargo bars, after investigators determined the organization committed significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules. West Fargo Rural Fire Department was fined $20,000...
WEST FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

More heat means possible roads buckling warns Fargo Public Works

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Works is putting out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for cracking and buckling roads through the weekend. The very high temperatures, as much as 100 degrees, can be hard on road surfaces. The heat can cause concrete slabs to expand and crack. Public works says the heat can range from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete. Drivers are being advised to watch for changing road conditions.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Helgoe named NDMCA 2021 Trooper of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Kristjan Helgoe has been named 2021 Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA). Helgoe serves the southeast region, stationed in Fargo. He is a Traffic Enforcement Trooper and is Assistant Coordinator for the NDHP K9 program. Helgoe has partnered with K9 Fia since 2014.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo Police believe burglary ring behind series of residential break-ins

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have issued a warning to residents to be aware of a string of home burglaries believed to be related. The burglars have been targeting homes where residents are gone for extended periods. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says 10 burglaries occurred, starting in December. There...
FARGO, ND
Lost Tabby

Lost Tabby

Come On is a male gray Tabby lost in Moorhead, around 45th Ave S. He is not wearing a collar.
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Man found guilty in 2018 Detroit Lakes fire

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River, Minnesota man of first-degree arson for a Sept. 2018 fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. According to the complaint, investigators matched...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
740thefan.com

VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after fire damages church near Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A criminal investigation is underway into a fire that damaged the interior of Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church northwest of Fargo near Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says someone passing by reported smoke coming from the church’s fellowship hall shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
HARWOOD, ND
740thefan.com

McGovern Ties All-Time AAPB Wins Record As Redhawks Sweep Railroaders

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (21-9) completed a three-game sweep against the Cleburne Railroaders (6-24) with a 10-1 win in front of 3,022 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon. RedHawks starter Kevin McGovern allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings pitched and tied Ben Moore for the all-time American Association wins record with his 55th career win.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Moorhead Police join fight to rein in catalytic converter thefts

MOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead Police Department is participating in a pilot program paid through a state-funded grant estimated at more than $100,000 where they mark catalytic converters using serial numbers unique to each. Police Detective Nick Schultz says there’s been a correlation with steel prices rising since...
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Fargo police searching for suspect who fled early morning traffic stop

FARGO – Fargo police officers spread out through a neighborhood searching for a driver of a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop early Thursday. The driver initially fled from officers in his vehicle, entering Moorhead, before returning back to Fargo. The driver exited the vehicle in the...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

2 found guilty in drug operation targeting ND reservations

FARGO – After a 12-day trial, a federal jury in Fargo found two Detroit men guilty for their leadership in a drug trafficking organization targeting three of North Dakota’s Native American Reservations. Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were convicted of multiple counts on Friday, in cases connected with...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Fargo police investigating string of burglaries

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating a string of residential burglaries they believe to be related. Police Chief Dave Zibolski said the burglaries began around six months ago, and happened when the residents were not home. Zibolski said access was gained by cutting cables and electrical cords on...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

The RedHawks defeat the RailCats 11-3

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traveled to Gary Indiana to play a three game series against the RailCats as the RedHawks get game one with a score of 11-3 to improve to 22-9. The RedHawks were led by Manuel Boscan who had 4 hits with three of them being home runs and 8 RBI’s Friday night. The RedHawks jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back.
FARGO, ND

