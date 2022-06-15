Dawson, Deutsch reelected, Hill elected to Fargo Park Board

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and barred it from holding gaming at two West Fargo bars, after investigators determined the organization committed significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules. West Fargo Rural Fire Department was fined $20,000...
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Works is putting out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for cracking and buckling roads through the weekend. The very high temperatures, as much as 100 degrees, can be hard on road surfaces. The heat can cause concrete slabs to expand and crack. Public works says the heat can range from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete. Drivers are being advised to watch for changing road conditions.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Kristjan Helgoe has been named 2021 Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA). Helgoe serves the southeast region, stationed in Fargo. He is a Traffic Enforcement Trooper and is Assistant Coordinator for the NDHP K9 program. Helgoe has partnered with K9 Fia since 2014.
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have issued a warning to residents to be aware of a string of home burglaries believed to be related. The burglars have been targeting homes where residents are gone for extended periods. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says 10 burglaries occurred, starting in December. There...
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River, Minnesota man of first-degree arson for a Sept. 2018 fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. According to the complaint, investigators matched...
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A criminal investigation is underway into a fire that damaged the interior of Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church northwest of Fargo near Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says someone passing by reported smoke coming from the church’s fellowship hall shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (21-9) completed a three-game sweep against the Cleburne Railroaders (6-24) with a 10-1 win in front of 3,022 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday afternoon. RedHawks starter Kevin McGovern allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings pitched and tied Ben Moore for the all-time American Association wins record with his 55th career win.
MOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead Police Department is participating in a pilot program paid through a state-funded grant estimated at more than $100,000 where they mark catalytic converters using serial numbers unique to each. Police Detective Nick Schultz says there’s been a correlation with steel prices rising since...
FARGO – Fargo police officers spread out through a neighborhood searching for a driver of a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop early Thursday. The driver initially fled from officers in his vehicle, entering Moorhead, before returning back to Fargo. The driver exited the vehicle in the...
FARGO – After a 12-day trial, a federal jury in Fargo found two Detroit men guilty for their leadership in a drug trafficking organization targeting three of North Dakota’s Native American Reservations. Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were convicted of multiple counts on Friday, in cases connected with...
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating a string of residential burglaries they believe to be related. Police Chief Dave Zibolski said the burglaries began around six months ago, and happened when the residents were not home. Zibolski said access was gained by cutting cables and electrical cords on...
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks traveled to Gary Indiana to play a three game series against the RailCats as the RedHawks get game one with a score of 11-3 to improve to 22-9. The RedHawks were led by Manuel Boscan who had 4 hits with three of them being home runs and 8 RBI’s Friday night. The RedHawks jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back.
