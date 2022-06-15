Dawson, Deutsch reelected, Hill elected to Fargo Park Board

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Works is putting out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for cracking and buckling roads through the weekend. The very high temperatures, as much as 100 degrees, can be hard on road surfaces. The heat can cause concrete slabs to expand and crack. Public works says the heat can range from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete. Drivers are being advised to watch for changing road conditions.

FARGO, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO