FARGO (KFGO) – No injuries were reported and several pets were rescued after a fire gutted a twin home in south Fargo early Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the home in the 4800 block of 51st Avenue South to find fire and smoke coming from the home. Capt. Jason Underdahl said a passerby alerted the occupants of the fire and everyone was able to get out quickly and safely.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO