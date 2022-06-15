27-year-old Jose A Contreras killed after a rollover crash in Clark County (Clark County, WA)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Jose A Contreras, of Vancouver, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night in Clark County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. on Interstate 5 on-ramp. The early reports showed that a 2005 Acura TSX was westbound on SR-502 on the ramp to southbound I-5 when it collided with the left side of the Jersey barrier. Due to the impact, the car flipped over the barrier and ended up on the opposite ramp.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jose A Contreras, suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. He was not buckled up at the time of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident. No further details were provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

June 14, 2022

Source: KPTV