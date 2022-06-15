66-year-old Wendy Baker dead after a hit-and-run crash in Yakima (Yakima, WA)

Authorities identified 66-year-old Wendy Baker as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in Yakima.

The fatal hit-and-run accident took place in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. According to the investigation reports, Wendy Baker, of Yakima, was riding her bicycle when she got struck by a maroon SUV.

Baker, the former interim director of nursing at Yakima Valley College, was heading west with a group of cyclists when an SUV, possibly a GMC Sierra or Denali-style vehicle, veered onto the shoulder and hit her.

Baker died of blunt force trauma to her head and body. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the collision. Officers are still looking for the suspect and the hit-and-run vehicle. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

June 14, 2022

Source: Yakima Herald Republic