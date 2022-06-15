ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

66-year-old Wendy Baker dead after a hit-and-run crash in Yakima (Yakima, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376arj_0gB8eDUa00

Authorities identified 66-year-old Wendy Baker as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in Yakima.

The fatal hit-and-run accident took place in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. According to the investigation reports, Wendy Baker, of Yakima, was riding her bicycle when she got struck by a maroon SUV.

Baker, the former interim director of nursing at Yakima Valley College, was heading west with a group of cyclists when an SUV, possibly a GMC Sierra or Denali-style vehicle, veered onto the shoulder and hit her.

Baker died of blunt force trauma to her head and body. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the collision. Officers are still looking for the suspect and the hit-and-run vehicle. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

June 14, 2022

Source: Yakima Herald Republic

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police arrested a man threatening to kill business employees

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police have arrested a suspect threatening to kill employees of a local business Thursday morning. Here's a timeline of what happened. YPD responded to the report of threat. When officers arrived, they were advised a 62-year-old man was threatening to kill local business employees where he used to work.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Denali
Nationwide Report

3 people dead, 2 others injured after a single-vehicle crash in Quincy (Quincy, WA)

Three people lost their lives and two others received injuries after a traffic accident Thursday evening in Quincy. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at around 10 p.m. on Road Q near Martin Road. The preliminary reports showed that a car with five occupants was going at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on the road and flipped multiple times.
QUINCY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police arrest man accused of threating to kill former coworkers following standoff

A man who was involved in a 2020 standoff at his Summitview Avenue home was again arrested Thursday after another standoff with Yakima police. Charles Edward Hoffert, 62, refused to come out of his home when Yakima police attempted to arrest him on suspicion of threatening his former coworkers. He was eventually arrested after a six-hour standoff in which Yakima SWAT officers used tear gas, tasers and a police dog to apprehend him.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic blocked on Summitview Ave in Yakima as officers try to arrest suspect for threats

YAKIMA, Wash. — Summitview Ave is shut down from N 16th Ave to N 24th Ave on Thursday evening as Yakima police officers work to bring a suspect into custody. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department (YPD), who confirmed that there is an ongoing incident that is closing thru-traffic on that seven-block stretch.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Summitview Ave was temporarily closed for standoff

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. The affected roads have been reopened and the man has been arrested. The Yakima Police Department is in an active standoff on Summitview Avenue. They have probable cause to arrest the suspect inside for threats of violence. Negotiators are trying to make contact, according...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies recover stolen cougar statue from Howard Amon Park

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has found the cougar statue that was stolen from Howard Amon Park. Deputies recovered the statue and returned it to the city of Richland Parks and Recreation to be put back. A home just outside of Benton City was being rented...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

US 12 west closed due to collision

NACHES, Wash. - A collision on US 12 has impacted traffic around milepost 190, in Naches. The eastbound lane was closed but is now reopened. The westbound lane is still closed. Take other routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to...
NACHES, WA
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.
EPHRATA, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Road Closure in West Richland

West Richland Police Department is asking that you stay clear of 40th street due to a power line down. Van Giesen is still open and operational, and you can access the Circle K gas station but are asked to avoid the area if possible, for safety reasons. Traffic may also be backed up.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy