Quincy, WA

24-year-old Eduardo Acevedo dead after a motorcycle crash in Quincy (Quincy, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
Authorities identified 24-year-old Eduardo Acevedo as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision Saturday in Quincy.

The fatal motorcycle crash took place on S.R. 28. According to the investigation reports, Eduardo Acevedo, of Quincy, was riding a 2007 Honda CBR600 eastbound on S.R. 28 not far from the juncture with Road U NW when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him.

He reportedly hit the rear of a 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Cameron Nelson, of Ellensburg. His bike ended up in the ditch paralleling the westbound side of the road.

Acevedo suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Acevedo was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Cameron Nelson remained unharmed in the accident. No other details are made available.

The crash remains under investigation.

June 14, 2022

Source: Columbia Basin Herald

