30-year-old Steven Dietrich, 22-year-old Taylor E Chinworth injured in a crash; Francisco Rios arrested (Pasco, WA)

Authorities identified 30-year-old Steven Dietrich and 22-year-old Taylor E Chinworth as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on late Sunday in Tri-cities.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place a little before 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 182. The preliminary investigation indicated that Francisco Rios, of Pasco, was driving a gray Jeep Wrangler Rubicon east in the westbound lanes of highway between Pasco and Richland.

As Rios started across the Volpentest Bridge, his vehicle slammed into a 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Chevy Colorado before finally crashing into a 2006 Chevy Impala. The driver and passenger in the Impala, Steven Dietrich and Taylor E Chinworth were rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with serious, but non-fatal injuries.

Their current condition was unknown as of Monday. The drivers of the Camry and Colorado remained unharmed in the accident. The westbound lanes were shut down for five hours as crews worked at the scene. Traffic was rerouted over the Highway 395 blue bridge. Francisco Rios was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under review.

June 14, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald