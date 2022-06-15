ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power disrupted after a car crashed into a pole in Everett (Everett, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
On Monday, a car ran into a power pole in Everett, causing a power outage for approximately 600 people.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on 19th Avenue Southeast, between 121st Street Southeast and 126th Street Southeast. The early reports showed that a silver Sedan seemed to have hit the pole head-on, causing the pole to break and lean toward the street.

According to the officials, almost 600 customers were without power at about 2 p.m. Crews expected to restore power by 4:30 p.m. It is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision. No other details are made available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

June 14, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle

