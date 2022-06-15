Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.

Democrats face off in last NY governor debate before primary. The final Democratic debate in the primary campaign for New York governor is over. The debate Thursday evening grew tense at times as Gov. Kathy Hochul repeatedly asked U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi to stop interrupting her. Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams criticized Hochul’s strategy toward gun violence. Suozzi questioned Hochul on donations from the National Rifle Association when she served in Congress from 2011 to 2013. Hochul said that she has “evolved” and that voters are more interested in her agenda as governor now, rather than her political stances a decade ago. Early voting starts Saturday in New York.

