Nevada State

Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic...

herald-review.com

Herald & Review

Trump factor hangs heavy in downstate Illinois race for Congress

CHICAGO — It was a Friday fish fry night at American Legion Post 1135 and about three dozen people had gathered at the invitation of local Republicans to talk politics and candidates over cold beer, fried buffalo fish and baked beans. The Legion hall was situated in the tiny...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Election 2022 New York Governor

Democrats face off in last NY governor debate before primary. The final Democratic debate in the primary campaign for New York governor is over. The debate Thursday evening grew tense at times as Gov. Kathy Hochul repeatedly asked U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi to stop interrupting her. Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams criticized Hochul’s strategy toward gun violence. Suozzi questioned Hochul on donations from the National Rifle Association when she served in Congress from 2011 to 2013. Hochul said that she has “evolved” and that voters are more interested in her agenda as governor now, rather than her political stances a decade ago. Early voting starts Saturday in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald & Review

Inslee calls on WA insurance commissioner to resign

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is now among a growing number of people saying elected Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler should resign. The calls for the 78-year-old, six-term Democrat, to step down come after the Northwest News Network reported Wednesday that Kreidler’s office had fired employee Jon Noski.
WASHINGTON STATE
Herald & Review

Ski resort settles lawsuit involving fatal lift accident

DENVER (AP) — The family of a Texas woman who died after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort as she was riding up with her two young daughters has settled a wrongful death lawsuit. William Huber, the girls’ father, filed the lawsuit, claiming staff at...
DENVER, CO
Herald & Review

Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s largest city restarted its water plant Thursday after shutting it down amid record flooding that’s caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities. Residents in ravaged areas, meanwhile, cleaned up from the mess and braced for the economic fallout while...
BILLINGS, MT

