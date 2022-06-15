ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's new inflation scapegoat: oil giants racking up profits amid record gas prices

By Stephen Collinson
CNN
 3 days ago
In his latest attempt to stem raging inflation affecting almost every American, President Joe Biden has a new target -- oil giants that are banking high profits even as gasoline prices at the pump hit record...

Comments / 5

Roy Jones
3d ago

Because of the rigged election, by democrats, this is what we have. An administration, and Pres that knows nothing about doing their jobs, They are destroying the country, Their only concern is Pride, people who don't know if they are male or female or a jelly fish, and allowing as many illegals in the country as possible, We are doomed, unless these leftist liberals are taken out of office, which probably won't happen, since Democrats are excellent at rigging elections.

Dale Guillot
2d ago

the only reason he said during a time of war, is that he is the one who started this war against the oil companies by declaring war on the fossil fuel industry the first day he was in office. he indirectly caused the Ukraine war by being elected as president of the USA, because Putin then knew it was time to take over Ukraine while we had a weakling in as president! so please believe he is the cause of all of this! we can have our own energy and be self sufficient, but running to the OPEC countries will only show them how vernable we are and set their own prices to destroy us 🇺🇸. we will not have relief until a new president takes over and try to correct this problem and make America great again! we don't need politicians, we need American people with common sense and grit to run our country.

Vladimir Putin
Jennifer Granholm
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
