ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers lost the nightcap of their day-night doubleheader against the St. Cloud Rox 19-3 Thursday night at Mayo Field. The Honkers fell behind early. St. Cloud took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on an Ethan Mann (New Mexico State) two run home run. The Honkers took their first lead in the third. With two on and two out Alex Pimentel (Long Beach State) crushed a three run home run, his first of the summer giving Rochester a 3-2 lead.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO