ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AT ROAD AMERICA

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of chatter on Felix Rosenqvist's radio at the Sonsio Grand Prix at...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Xfinity Series drivers point to Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will begin a 12-race run to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 250-mile Nashville race (3:30 p.m. ET, USA) finds only seven drivers qualified for the Xfinity playoffs, with five spots vacant. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

Rasmussen's Indy Lights win at Road America "feels like home"

If you’ve followed the brief Road to Indy career of Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen, his breakthrough Indy Lights win last weekend at Road America came as anything but a surprise. The Andretti Autosport driver’s story so far on the RTI is one of exceptional achievement. As a teen, Rasmussen...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
thecomeback.com

NASCAR reportedly close to announcing new Cup Series race

This past weekend, NASCAR SVP of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy revealed that NASCAR “ideally would like to get another big venue, another new venue on the schedule in 2023” but they were hopeful to share a little more info “in the next month or two.”
CHICAGO, IL
Autoweek.com

Matt McMurry Set a Le Mans Record at 16; Now He's Engineering a New Career Path

Exactly two people on the planet know what it's like to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16. Earlier this month, American Josh Pierson set the record for being the youngest driver ever to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16 years and 118 days. Pierson broke the record youngest driver that was set in 2014 by another American, Matt McMurry.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road America#Radios#Ntt#Ntt Data
racer.com

Castroneves joins field for SRX opener

The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy