Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AT ROAD AMERICA

Exactly two people on the planet know what it's like to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16. Earlier this month, American Josh Pierson set the record for being the youngest driver ever to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16 years and 118 days. Pierson broke the record youngest driver that was set in 2014 by another American, Matt McMurry.

