Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AT ROAD AMERICA

The NASCAR Cup Series is on hiatus this weekend, taking its only break of the season. Falling on Father's Day this year, the drivers and teams are getting the opportunity to spend particularly meaningful time with their families. "Just to be able to spend the day with Samantha, Brexton, and...
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will begin a 12-race run to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 250-mile Nashville race (3:30 p.m. ET, USA) finds only seven drivers qualified for the Xfinity playoffs, with five spots vacant. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).
Last summer, the racing world was invigorated by the introduction of the Superstar Racing Experience, a new six-week series of primetime races between some of racing's most famous drivers at some of the grassroots level's most famous tracks. And after a successful inaugural season in 2021, summertime 2022 means it's once again time for SRX.
If you’ve followed the brief Road to Indy career of Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen, his breakthrough Indy Lights win last weekend at Road America came as anything but a surprise. The Andretti Autosport driver’s story so far on the RTI is one of exceptional achievement. As a teen, Rasmussen...
This past weekend, NASCAR SVP of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy revealed that NASCAR “ideally would like to get another big venue, another new venue on the schedule in 2023” but they were hopeful to share a little more info “in the next month or two.”
Last week, I explained how NASCAR monitors pit road speed and how their measurement method allows drivers to momentarily exceed pit road speed without incurring a speeding penalty. This week, let’s look at pit road speed from the driver’s — and the engineer’s — perspective.
Ryan Newman does want not to be the hero or the villain or anything else in the six-race Superstar Racing Experience. He plans to just be himself in the Saturday night summer series that mixes grassroots racing with big personalities clinging to their time in the spotlight. "I'm the ‘hard...
Exactly two people on the planet know what it's like to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16. Earlier this month, American Josh Pierson set the record for being the youngest driver ever to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the age of 16 years and 118 days. Pierson broke the record youngest driver that was set in 2014 by another American, Matt McMurry.
The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
