Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.

The superintendents of several Northern Virginia school districts this week joined national education groups in a letter urging Congress to pass legislation to curb gun violence. In a letter with 17 other groups, the leaders of Fairfax County, Arlington County, Prince William County, Fauquier County, Loudoun County and Alexandria, Falls...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked that a statewide grand jury be set up to examine networks that illegally smuggle people into the state as part of an investigation that also would focus on local governments that he says violate state law by adopting “sanctuary” policies.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect updated calculations in the Franchot campaign’s take since mid-January. Two Democrats running for governor reported...
Two Maryland locations and one in Virginia are still considered viable sites for a new FBI headquarters. The General Services Administration during a phone briefing Friday said that the sites in Greenbelt, Landover and Springfield still meet the FBI’s needs, Federal News Network reports. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and...
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia hair and nail salon operator has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which she filed for pandemic unemployment assistance despite reopening her shop. U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Mandi Dawn Hammond waived her right to...
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that he’s filed a civil rights lawsuit against the District of Columbia Housing Authority, claiming residents with disabilities had to wait for accessible housing — in some cases, more than a decade. The housing authority owns and manages more than 8,300...
Virginians will go to the polls to pick major party candidates in several races for the U.S. House and a D.C.-area local race. Here’s what you need to know. Primary day is June 21. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday the District will use eminent domain to acquire the Capitol Gateway Marketplace site in Ward 7 and convert it into a Giant grocery store along with housing. The marketplace site is located at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 58th Street in Northeast.
On June 19, 1865, a Union general notified slaves in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and that they were freed — over two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. That date, also known as Juneteenth, became a national holiday last year....
The Virginia Department of Health released new quarantine guidelines for those who are exposed to COVID-19, as it said immunity rates are rising. If you are exposed to COVID-19, but are up to date on your vaccines or you have tested positive for and recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, you will not be recommended to quarantine in Virginia.
Comments / 0