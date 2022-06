SEATTLE -- While the Angels have been in a downward spiral for several weeks, it's hard to place much blame on Shohei Ohtani. The two-way star is the one who snapped the club's 14-game losing streak with an impressive pitching performance and a three-run homer against the Red Sox on June 9, and he put an end to another skid for the Angels on Thursday. He threw six scoreless innings and extended his hitting streak to 11 games by going 2-for-4 at the plate, while fellow superstar Mike Trout hit a pair of two-run home runs to lift the Angels to a 4-1 win over the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO