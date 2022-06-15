ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Max Scherzer slated to pitch simulated game Thursday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets starter Max Scherzer said that he is going to pitch in a simulated game on Thursday. He hopes that he will only require...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Anthony Rendon

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week, the team announced on Twitter Friday afternoon. Rendon has appeared in just 155 games over the last three seasons with the Angels, though one of those is the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has slashed .252 / .359 / .421 with 20 home runs and 91 RBI over those 155 games. Injuries have unfortunately become a recurring issue for Rendon, who turned 32 less than two weeks ago. He has four years and $154M left on his contract with the Angels. Infielders Luis Rengifo and Matt Duffy figure to see time at third base for Los Angeles in the short term.
ANAHEIM, CA
fantasypros.com

Shane McClanahan strikes out seven in loss to Yankees

Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed four runs (one earned), three hits, and two walks over six innings of work against the Yankees on Wednesday evening. He also struck out seven batters but was still charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 4-3.
MLB
fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer Game 5 Celtics v. Warriors: Thursday (6/16)

GSW at BOS (BOS -4) O/U: 212. Game 5 was a fantastic performance from Golden State. It was close throughout, but the Warriors ripped off a huge run in the fourth quarter to take control. That gives them a 3-2 series lead, and one more win will crown them as champs. The Celtics have something to say about that, though, and they’ll surely leave everything on the table in this final home game of the year!
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Riley Greene (fractured foot) to make debut Saturday against Rangers

Riley Greene (fractured foot) has been called up by the Detroit Tigers and will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Greene will look to make an immediate impact for a Tigers lineup that has underwhelmed all season. The 21-year-old posted 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A during the 2021 season. The prospect should be immediately picked up in all fantasy formats.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
fantasypros.com

Shawn Armstrong surrenders walk-off homer on Thursday

Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong retired Aaron Judge in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Yankees, then proceeded to give up a walk-off homer off the bat of Anthony Rizzo. Armstrong was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-1.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Michael Brantley is grand for Astros in big win Friday

Michael Brantley had a huge night Friday, going 2-for-5 with a grand slam, four RBI and two runs as the Astros crushed the White Sox, 13-3. Brantley took White Sox reliever Matt Foster deep for a game-breaking grand slam in the sixth inning. Houston scored 10 runs in the inning, with three home runs. The veteran outfielder has quietly had a solid season for Houston, hitting .302 with a .384 on-base percentage. Even though Friday was just Brantley's fifth home run of the year, his counting stats should only climb as the summer approaches.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

Ohtani's triple with one out in the ninth broke up Tyler Anderson's bit at a no-no in Wednesday's freeway series matchup. The two-way star has looked really good at the plate recently, riding a 10-game hitting streak and going 11-for-28 (.393) in his last seven games played. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the best players in fantasy going forward, especially if his bat can stay hot.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Innings Pitched
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson expects to be with Baltimore his entire career

Jackson is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. In 58 games with Baltimore, he has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He has also rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns. His current ADP is 48 and is the fourth QB off the board, but he projects for another elite season so fantasy managers should get what they pay for.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Yoan Moncada leaves Friday's game with right hamstring tightness

Moncada has battled leg injuries all season, mostly with his quad, so it's disconcerting to see him dealing with hamstring tightness. He's going to be evaluated further so the White Sox should provide more word after the game, but don't be surprised to see him hit the IL given all his other injuries this year.
fantasypros.com

Jordan Montgomery posts quality start, fans five in win Friday

Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 12-3 win against the Blue Jays on Friday. Montgomery improved to 3-1 on the season, a record that betrays his 2.72 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 13 starts in 2022. Friday marked Montgomery’s fifth straight quality start and the lefty has made it through five innings in 11 of his 13 starts. Montgomery has also not allowed more than three runs in any start this season. The only thing fantasy managers could ask for is more strikeouts as he sits at just 56 in 72 2/3 innings. Monty will look to continue his stellar season in his next start Wednesday against the Rays.
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/17) PREMIUM

A doubleheader creates different slate sizes for DraftKings and FanDuel tonight. DK’s main slate includes the second game of a doubleheader between the Phillies and Nationals. However, FD’s main slate excludes the NL East contest. As a result, DK’s slate is 12 games, and FD’s is 11.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

George Kirby strikes out six in Thursday's loss

George Kirby tossed six innings on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six. His only blemish was allowing a two-run home run to Mike Trout in the third inning, but the Mariners would go on to lose to the Angels 4-1. Fantasy Impact:
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Heasley lasts just four innings in no decision Wednesday

Jonathan Heasley pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 3-2 win in San Francisco on Wednesday. Heasley needed 92-pitches to navigate through just four innings but he pitched well enough to keep Kansas City tied when he left the game. The outing was his second shortest of the season behind only his 3 1/3 start on May 12. Heasley carries a 3.72 ERA in 36 1/3 innings across seven starts in 2022. Heasley’s next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Robert Williams III (knee) questionable for Game 6 Thursday

As per the official NBA Injury Report, Robert Williams III is officially questionable for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Warriors. Williams has been questionable for the first five games of the NBA Finals so far and has yet to miss any time. Williams played 30 minutes in Game 5 scoring 10 and grabbing eight rebounds. Expect Williams to continue to play through the soreness in his left knee but check back closer to tipoff on Thursday to be sure.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jose Berrios allows three runs in no-decision on Wednesday

Jose Berrios pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight during Toronto's win over Baltimore on Wednesday. Berrios gave up a home run to Adley Rutschman, the first of his career, in the top of the fourth inning and then another to Ryan Mountcastle in the seventh. Other than the two blasts, Berrios was quite sharp on the night, only giving up three hits and walking none. Berrios is allowing a career high 47% hard hit rate and an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph to batters this season but has been pitching better recently, giving up only six runs over his last 22 innings. On the season he is 5-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts through 13 starts. He'll next face the White Sox in an away matchup on Monday.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Clarke Schmidt strikes out five Rays in spot start Thursday

Clarke Schmidt pitched three innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 2-1 win against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Schmidt found out Thursday afternoon he would be making his 3rd career start in a spot start for Luis Severino, who was placed on the COVID IL, later that night. Schmidt gave New York more than they could’ve hoped for with three nearly perfect innings to start the game. Schmidt is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 22 1/3 innings across 22 appearances this season. Severino has since tested negative so this should be a one off start for Schmidt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fantasypros.com

Lane Thomas doubles, drives in run in Friday's loss to Phillies

Lane Thomas went 1-for-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, doubling and driving in one run in the Nationals' 5-3 loss to the Phillies. Thomas snapped a three-game hitless streak with his double Friday. The outfielder has gotten hits in just three of his last seven games for the Nationals, scoring five runs and driving in four runs in that span. The 27-year-old has 25 runs scored, seven home runs, and 27 runs batted in through 57 games this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Stash Rankings: Tim Anderson, Jeremy Pena, Jacob deGrom (2022)

Part of me worries an article like this tempts the fantasy baseball powers that be to do awful things to us. For instance, since last week’s writing, we’ve gotten ill news on Royce Lewis (torn ACL), Ozzie Albies (broken foot), and Walker Buehler (flexor strain). And there’s more. There’s always more. Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow surgery) is done for the year, while Fernando Tatis Jr. (fractured wrist) still isn’t swinging a bat and has no timetable for his return. Stephen Strasburg came off this list and went back onto it. Edward Cabrera is already hurting. Yikes.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy