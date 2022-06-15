ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Logan Webb dazzles with nine strikeouts in Tuesday's win

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Webb picked up the win after allowing five hits and three walks and striking out nine in seven scoreless innings of...

www.fantasypros.com

The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Draymond Green Winning Fourth NBA Title

Warriors star Draymond Green officially became a four-time NBA champion on Thursday night. Shortly after the final buzzer went off, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate him. Even though Green and James have been involved in several intense battles over the years, they clearly have a lot of...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Shane McClanahan strikes out seven in loss to Yankees

Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed four runs (one earned), three hits, and two walks over six innings of work against the Yankees on Wednesday evening. He also struck out seven batters but was still charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 4-3.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Brandon Drury hits solo homer in Reds loss Wednesday night

Brandon Drury went 1-for-3 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a solo homer, striking out once, and getting hit by pitch once in the Reds' 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Drury hit his 13th home run on the season Wednesday which now ranks him 23rd in the league. The Reds third basemen has all around good offensive stats this season as he is batting .270 with an above average OPS of .858. The 29 year old is unranked in the current ECR which is a little off but regardless he is currently clearly a possible pickup in some leagues and he should be snagged as soon as possible as the best batsman on his team.
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Yoan Moncada leaves Friday's game with right hamstring tightness

Moncada has battled leg injuries all season, mostly with his quad, so it's disconcerting to see him dealing with hamstring tightness. He's going to be evaluated further so the White Sox should provide more word after the game, but don't be surprised to see him hit the IL given all his other injuries this year.
Person
Logan Webb
fantasypros.com

Riley Greene (fractured foot) to make debut Saturday against Rangers

Riley Greene (fractured foot) has been called up by the Detroit Tigers and will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Greene will look to make an immediate impact for a Tigers lineup that has underwhelmed all season. The 21-year-old posted 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A during the 2021 season. The prospect should be immediately picked up in all fantasy formats.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Michael Brantley is grand for Astros in big win Friday

Michael Brantley had a huge night Friday, going 2-for-5 with a grand slam, four RBI and two runs as the Astros crushed the White Sox, 13-3. Brantley took White Sox reliever Matt Foster deep for a game-breaking grand slam in the sixth inning. Houston scored 10 runs in the inning, with three home runs. The veteran outfielder has quietly had a solid season for Houston, hitting .302 with a .384 on-base percentage. Even though Friday was just Brantley's fifth home run of the year, his counting stats should only climb as the summer approaches.
HOUSTON, TX
#Braves#Royals
fantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani triples to break up no-hitter Wednesday

Ohtani's triple with one out in the ninth broke up Tyler Anderson's bit at a no-no in Wednesday's freeway series matchup. The two-way star has looked really good at the plate recently, riding a 10-game hitting streak and going 11-for-28 (.393) in his last seven games played. The 27-year-old will continue to be one of the best players in fantasy going forward, especially if his bat can stay hot.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Luis Severino placed on COVID-19 Injured List Thursday

Luis Severino was placed on the COVID IL by the Yankees on Thursday. As a result, the team signed Ryan Weber to their big league club. (New York Yankees on Twitter) Severino was slated to start on Thursday against the Rays and Clarke Schmidt will start in his place. It is unknown how long Severino will be out, as it varies from a few days to a few weeks with COVID-19. The right-hander has been very good this season, holding a 2.80 ERA and a WHIP of 1.03 to go along with 71 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Shawn Armstrong surrenders walk-off homer on Thursday

Rays reliever Shawn Armstrong retired Aaron Judge in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Yankees, then proceeded to give up a walk-off homer off the bat of Anthony Rizzo. Armstrong was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to New York by a score of 2-1.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Francisco Lindor homers, drives in four on Friday

With his mom watching in the stands, Lindor hit a three-run home run in the first inning to jump-start things for the Mets. He's now up to 10 home runs on the season, halfway to his 2021 total, and he's well on pace to greatly surpass all of last year's numbers. His 19.4% strikeout rate is slightly elevated but it's obviously not affecting his production, so don't be afraid to buy high on the 28-year-old.
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Sports
fantasypros.com

Jose Berrios allows three runs in no-decision on Wednesday

Jose Berrios pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out eight during Toronto's win over Baltimore on Wednesday. Berrios gave up a home run to Adley Rutschman, the first of his career, in the top of the fourth inning and then another to Ryan Mountcastle in the seventh. Other than the two blasts, Berrios was quite sharp on the night, only giving up three hits and walking none. Berrios is allowing a career high 47% hard hit rate and an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph to batters this season but has been pitching better recently, giving up only six runs over his last 22 innings. On the season he is 5-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts through 13 starts. He'll next face the White Sox in an away matchup on Monday.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Robert Williams III (knee) questionable for Game 6 Thursday

As per the official NBA Injury Report, Robert Williams III is officially questionable for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Warriors. Williams has been questionable for the first five games of the NBA Finals so far and has yet to miss any time. Williams played 30 minutes in Game 5 scoring 10 and grabbing eight rebounds. Expect Williams to continue to play through the soreness in his left knee but check back closer to tipoff on Thursday to be sure.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Lane Thomas doubles, drives in run in Friday's loss to Phillies

Lane Thomas went 1-for-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, doubling and driving in one run in the Nationals' 5-3 loss to the Phillies. Thomas snapped a three-game hitless streak with his double Friday. The outfielder has gotten hits in just three of his last seven games for the Nationals, scoring five runs and driving in four runs in that span. The 27-year-old has 25 runs scored, seven home runs, and 27 runs batted in through 57 games this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Clarke Schmidt strikes out five Rays in spot start Thursday

Clarke Schmidt pitched three innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five in New York’s 2-1 win against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Schmidt found out Thursday afternoon he would be making his 3rd career start in a spot start for Luis Severino, who was placed on the COVID IL, later that night. Schmidt gave New York more than they could’ve hoped for with three nearly perfect innings to start the game. Schmidt is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 22 1/3 innings across 22 appearances this season. Severino has since tested negative so this should be a one off start for Schmidt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fantasypros.com

Framber Valdez improves to 7-3 with win Friday

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez was very strong yet again in a 13-3 victory over the White Sox. He pitched six innings of three-run ball, allowing eight hits and struck out seven. Fantasy Impact:. Valdez scattered the eight hits and his only real blemish came in the third inning when...
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Ramon Laureano generating strong interest from Marlins

The Miami Marlins are "pushing hard" to acquire outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Oakland Athletics, according to Peter Gammons of The Athletic. It doesn't appear that a deal is imminent, but Miami's interest is certainly quite strong. (Peter Gammons on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Marlins' interest in Laureano is somewhat...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Pat Fitzmaurice’s Players to Target (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’ll also have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Wide Receiver Sleepers: Van Jefferson (2022 Fantasy Football)

Scott Bogman and Pat Fitzmaurice, the hosts of our dynasty fantasy football podcast check out dynasty fantasy football sleepers to target ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Van Jefferson Jr. didn’t necessarily take off during his second season, but he earned the trust of the coaching staff to earn a near every-down role – unhead at the position for a No. 3 wide receiver.
NFL

