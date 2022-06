High pressure far north of the islands will continue to keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing for the next several days, while an upper level disturbance will enhance incoming areas of moisture, resulting in showers mainly for windward and mauka areas and occasional showers carried to leeward areas. Slightly drier conditions may be possible by late Saturday, but showers won’t really decrease until the upper low weakens and lifts to the north on Monday.

