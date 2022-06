The Texas Longhorns (47-20) make their 38th appearance in the College World Series on Friday as they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40-15) in Game 2 at 6:00 PM at Charles Schwab Field. The #9 seeded Longhorns punched their ticket by defeating East Carolina in the last two games of the Greenville Super Regional, while the Fighting Irish left Knoxville with a Super Regional series win over top-ranked Tennessee.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO