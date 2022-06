SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was chosen among a total of 10 stadiums to hold games during the 2026 World Cup in North America, FIFA announced Thursday. Matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are set to be held in the US, Mexico and Canada — 11 matches will be in the U.S., three in Mexico, and two will be in Canada. Los Angeles hosted matches during the 1994 World Cup. and the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO