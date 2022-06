With COVID-19 infections continuing to rise in Los Angeles County, and hospitalization numbers increasing over the past several weeks, some local high school students won't be able to attend their graduations. At Torrance High School, Tuesday marked the last day of final exams for graduating seniors. But one senior, named Sophia, had to skip graduation because she tested positive for COVID. "I thought I just had a sore throat because I was screaming at prom and stuff, but I was not that lucky," she told CBSLA. She is one of dozens of students at the high school that has COVID and therefore...

