Library becomes partner against homelessness

Gail Simpson, administrative coordinator of the High Point Public Library, shows the display that tells library staff what kinds of items can be brought in for distribution to the homeless. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Removing picnic tables turned out to be a catalyzing event to expand efforts to help the homeless in High Point.

The tables were outside the High Point Public Library, and they had become a gathering place, Library Director Mary Sizemore said. Some who gathered there were homeless, some weren’t, but whatever their story, they worried some library patrons, so several years ago the tables were removed.

Seeing the empty spot where the tables used to be prompted a social worker to come into the library and ask about it, putting Sizemore and her staff in touch with ACTS Ministries.

And that led over time to a partnership between the library, ACTS, A Legacy of Hope and Partners Ending Homelessness, which also works with many other agencies across the Triad.

“It’s just mushroomed,” Sizemore said. “It’s just been amazing, the change.”

The library has become an “access point” where each Tuesday morning those who are homeless can come for help finding services and resources, said Kentia Smith, housing support specialist with Partners.

This Saturday from 1-3 p.m., Partners will hold a community feeding event at the library’s arts and education plaza along N. Main Street with ACTS and A Legacy of Hope. It is one of the events leading up to Partners’ 12th annual Home Run for Homelessness on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at First National Bank Field in downtown Greensboro. Each year the event gives special recognition to different agencies that help fight homelessness, and this year’s honorees are Leslie’s House and Open Door Ministries in High Point.

The library staff also began monthly projects this year to gather supplies to help the homeless, Library Administrative Gail Simpson said. There is now a large display near the library’s staff entrance displaying examples of items that people can bring in, which will be repackaged and distributed in easy-to-carry bags, and there are lists individuals can take to the store, and a poster with a running tally of what the library staff has collected each month.

“People want to help, they just don’t know how to help,” Simpson said, and the display ensures the staff keeps aware of how. “You cannot forget the program. … Do not forget the people less fortunate than you.”