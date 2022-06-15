ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive heat expected through week

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 3 days ago
City-hired contractors work to install new underground water and sewer utilities along Qubein Avenue on Tuesday as temperatures climb to the mid-90s and are expected to remain there through Friday. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A rain storm and cloud cover on Tuesday couldn’t have been better timed for the greater High Point area.

Weather forecasters had predicted a dangerously hot day with the high around 98 degrees and a heat index pushing toward 105 to 109 degrees. But a storm system that pushed through the Triad on Tuesday morning brought widespread clouds and patches of rain that limited the build-up of heat.

Forecasters pulled back on their projections for the local high temperature to the lower to mid-90s, still hot but not extreme.

However, high temperatures this week are expected to be in the 90s through Friday, which is 10 to 11 degrees above average for this time of year, said Chrissy Anderson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Raleigh.

Today, the high temperature locally is expected to be 93 with a heat index of 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The extended period of hotter-than-normal weather raises the risk of heat illness, which can take many forms.

“Heat illness can run the full spectrum from being very mild to being very severe,” said Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health.

The most severe reaction to intense hot weather — heat stroke — is triggered when the core body temperature reaches 104 to 105 degrees, Bregier said.

“It causes the shutdown of core functions of the body,” he said.

Heat stroke can damage the heart, brain and kidneys.

Heat exhaustion is a milder response of the body to hot outdoor conditions. The first signs of heat exhaustion are headaches and nausea, which Bregier said provides a warning sign to rest, hydrate and get to a cool space.

If heat illness is treated quickly, the symptoms can be reversed quickly as well, Bregier said.

The hot temperatures aren’t expected to make air quality an issue this week because moisture in the atmosphere will remain sufficient to keep ozone levels in check, said Jordan Payne, senior environment specialist with the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance & Protection.

“We are expecting air quality to be at least moderate,” said Payne, whose agency tracks air quality readings for the Triad.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

