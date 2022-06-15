ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

More Dairy Farmers Use Alternative Feeds

Crop and soil experts say that many dairy farmers are less dependent on alfalfa and are dependent on alternative feeds. Kevin Jalek, an extension agent at the University of Wisconsin, told Brownfield that the damage to the alfalfa field has...

TechCrunch

Brown Foods ushers in new age of dairy, raises a ‘latte’ money for cowless cow’s milk

Enter Brown Foods, a 1-year-old company developing its first product, UnReal Milk, which is “real” whole milk created using mammalian cell culture technology. The founders, Sohail Gupta, Avhijeet Kapoor and Bhavna Tandon, have been friends since their undergraduate days at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Gupta has been a vegetarian throughout his life, and when his wife got pregnant, they were not able to find a milk alternative that was as nutritious to conventional dairy, that didn’t contribute further to climate change and that was cruelty-free to animals.
Agriculture Online

The power of the sun boosts soybean oil, protein, and the supply chain

Perdue AgriBusiness, part of Perdue Farms, a 102-year-old family company, has embraced innovation in its pursuit to feed America, particularly as the cracks in the food supply chain have recently widened. “A resilient supply chain begins with farmers,” says Perry Aulie, senior vice president of value-added products for Perdue AgriBusiness,...
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Vox

Why meat is so expensive right now

Over the last year, you likely noticed a steep increase in your grocery bills. You may have just chalked it all up to inflation, and that’s certainly played a major role. But both the White House and consumer protection groups allege some meat producers are jacking up prices well beyond inflation — a practice known as price gouging.
Mashed

Why Milk And Butter Are Getting Even More Expensive

Grocery shopping these days is not for the faint of heart thanks to skyrocketing food prices. Meats, like beef and pork, as well as poultry and eggs are all ringing up much higher than normal. In fact, consumers can expect to pay an average of 14.2% more on these items than they did this time in 2021, according to Yahoo! Finance.
modernfarmer.com

Tomatoes Are the Latest Victim of Climate Change

The future does not look so bright for processing tomato crops. These thick-skinned versions of the red fruit, called processing tomatoes, are easily transported and are used for the production of ketchup, juice, sauce, puree and other packaged tomato products. California, Italy and China are responsible for around 65 percent of global tomato production.
Thrillist

Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall on June 1 that doesn't have anything to do with peanut butter. (There has been a deluge of peanut butter recalls.) Paris Brothers, Inc. has recalled a limited amount of eight different cheese products that may be contaminated with listeria. The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing, the notice states. The only recalled products were produced from May 4-6 of this year.
Agriculture Online

John Deere 4010: The miracle from the meat market

Disclaimer: This post is about the John Deere 4010, not the 4020. I may use phrases like "game-changer" and "ground-breaking" and some of the 4020 nerds aren't going to be happy about it. Still, the fact remains – without the 4010, there is no 4020. (And I say "4020 nerds" lovingly, bless their hearts.)
teslarati.com

New Zealand Cherry Farm Goes Electric

In a showing of modern industrial electrification, a New Zealand farm has not only gone off the grid but has electrified nearly all of its production equipment. After choosing to move to the New Zealand countryside years ago, Mike and Rebecca Casey chose to buy a 9-hectare farm, complete with an irrigation pond and 4 bedroom house. From there, they decided to farm a regional delicacy: cherries. Neither had a background in farming, with Mike being a computer programmer and Rebecca being an accountant. Nonetheless, they quickly got to work establishing a 9,250 cherry tree orchard. In an interview with the local news outlet, the Otago Daily Times, Mr. Casey stated his disappointment with the diesel equipment.
