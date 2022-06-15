More Dairy Farmers Use Alternative Feeds

In a showing of modern industrial electrification, a New Zealand farm has not only gone off the grid but has electrified nearly all of its production equipment. After choosing to move to the New Zealand countryside years ago, Mike and Rebecca Casey chose to buy a 9-hectare farm, complete with an irrigation pond and 4 bedroom house. From there, they decided to farm a regional delicacy: cherries. Neither had a background in farming, with Mike being a computer programmer and Rebecca being an accountant. Nonetheless, they quickly got to work establishing a 9,250 cherry tree orchard. In an interview with the local news outlet, the Otago Daily Times, Mr. Casey stated his disappointment with the diesel equipment.
