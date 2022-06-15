ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Mahoney, Piepkorn win reelection in City of Fargo races

By Chris Larson
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo will see two familiar faces and one newcomer following Tuesday night's election. Fargo Mayor Dr. Timothy Mahoney won his re-election bid, defeating six challengers, including City...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo School Board President will resign to focus on new role

(West Fargo, ND) -- Jim Jonas, the newly elected republican State Representative for West Fargo District 13 is preparing to serve in Bismarck. "Austin Schauer and I met with some senior citizens about two weeks ago to hear their concerns. Then I informally met with Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Fire Chief Dan Fuller, and Chief Otterness from West Fargo, because one of the top priorities is public safety," said Jonas.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Explanation for delay in Cass County election results released

(Cass County, ND) -- We're learning more about why it took so long for local precincts to report election numbers in Tuesday's Primary elections in Cass County. Delays in reporting unofficial election results on Tuesday night were due to the large number of contests that were available to vote on in the 2022 Primary Election, according to County Election Officials.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A win for Mahoney; Kolpack joins Fargo Commission & a California murder suspect in the Red River Valley

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:A big win on Election Night for Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney .. while change is coming to the Fargo School Board, A political newcomer claims a seat on the Fargo City Commission. What Denise Kolpack wants to focus on. And a California murder suspect is arrested in the Red River Valley.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Street Fair returns Saturday at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne

(West Fargo, ND) -- The annual West Fargo Street Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18th, at The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne district. The West Fargo Street Fair is a community event designed to celebrate the best of local artisans, crafters, vendors, food trucks and services by lining Sheyenne Street from 5th Avenue W. to half a block south of 2nd Avenue W. for the community to shop. The event will also feature food trucks and many of The Yards Business Association members will be open to visit.
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Elections
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo's Arts and Culture Commission invites public to participate in Juneteenth celebrations

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Arts and Culture Commission is inviting the public to celebrate Fargo Juneteenth, the Third Annual Community Celebration. The celebration is taking place on Sunday, June 19 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. at NDSU Renaissance Hall (650 Northern Pacific Ave). The event will feature artists, poets, singers and dancers, along with a hair show and community resources. Kids can eat free and play on inflatable games at no cost.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A home burglary wave in Fargo, UND sued over hockey & a local rural fire department fined

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: Fargo police investigate a wave of home burglaries. A group is suing UND over dropping the women's hockey program. An area fire department is facing a $20,000 fine over gaming violations.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Guilty verdict in arson case; Moorhead students compete in national competition & USAF Thunderbirds ready to take flight

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. A guilty verdict for a man accused of intentionally starting a fire at a Christian outreach center; Some area high school students are showing their skills at a national speech and debate competition; The Thunderbirds are ready to take flight in the skies over the Red River Valley.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

6-17-22 The Chris Berg Show

21:44 - Dennis Lindahl - Host of Morning Lowdown & Western North Dakota's Advocate for Economic Development. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Department warning public of serial burglaries

Fargo - Fargo Police are investigating nine residential burglaries over the past six months, including two in the past two weeks. The homes were in the Centennial, Rose Creek, Stonebridge and Timberline neighborhoods and police believe the homes were targeted. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says electricity was often cut at the homes to disable security alarms. Almost all homes were entered through windows. During the winter, the burglars targeted homes with unplowed driveways or with little activity. If you're heading out of town, police urge you to ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police and Fire Departments searching for missing 10-year-old

(West Fargo, ND) -- Officials are searching 10-year-old Leighton Wilkinson, who was seen earlier this morning. Leighton left home on June 16, 2022, and was last seen near Brooks Harbor Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts, white crocs shoes and a maroon backpack. She was also riding her dark grey electric scooter.
WEST FARGO, ND

