A wet system setting up over the Pacific Northwest will bring rain to much of the Willamette Valley on Friday and through the weekend. The National Weather Service says the southerly to southeasterly flow will bring rain up from northern California. Rain was already heavy in the Eugene area as of 5 a.m. Friday. Portland will see rain by mid morning that will transition to showers by the afternoon. The evening looks to be dry. The high temperature will drop to about 62 degrees - that’s more than 10 degrees lower than the average for this time of year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO