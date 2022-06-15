ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Residents form support groups to change mental health conversation

By Kimberly Bonvissuto
mcknightsseniorliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida continuing care retirement community has formed resident support groups to help residents develop social connections and friendships in the wake of pandemic isolation. Noel Trachtenberg, a resident of Palm Beach Gardens-based La Posada, a Kisco Senior Living community in Palm Beach Gardens, came up with the idea...

www.mcknightsseniorliving.com

Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Teaching becoming a lose-lose proposition

I was a preschool teacher for 11 years and I can tell you that you parents rely on the expertise of teachers for many things. Teachers are trained to educate children. They become therapists for parents as well. With every child being unique, a teacher’s experience in dealing with a multitude of issues, whether it’s behavioral or developmental, at home or school, they are always learning and using their experiences to help the next child in any way they can.
GREENACRES, FL
gotowncrier.com

Westlake Homebuyer Assistance Boost A ‘HAPPY’ Bonus For Vets

U.S. military veterans now can count themselves included in the City of Westlake’s effort to create affordability for qualified homebuyers in the red-hot Palm Beach County real estate market, according to Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor. At the Tuesday, June 7 meeting of the Westlake City Council, O’Connor saw the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
niceville.com

Florida man sentenced to 14 years for health care, wire fraud

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for health care and wire fraud that cost Medicare more than $20 million dollars, and for evading taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement. Marc Sporn, 59, of Delray Beach, was sentenced...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

MTV 'Jackass' star Bam Margera found at hotel bar after leaving Florida rehab center

DELRAY BEACH — Actor Brandon "Bam" Margera, best-known as the star of the former MTV  show "Jackass," was found Wednesday after he left a Delray Beach treatment facility without authorization this week, police said Thursday.  Officers made contact with Margera on Wednesday after he was reported missing from a treatment facility, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Homicides, suicides up in Palm Beach County in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicides and suicides are up, overdoses are down in 2022. The news comes from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, who released new year-over-year data from January 1 to May 31. According to the medical examiner, homicides are up 11 percent (from 35...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

The Palm Beaches is explanded The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week to the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month. It runs Aug. 1-31, 2022. from Monday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Featuring more than 100 participating restaurants, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers visitors and local “foodies” the opportunity to indulge in the best of dining in The Palm Beaches.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Search underway for missing boy with autism

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Christopher Coppet. The 12-year-old boy was last seen on Wednesday in Belle Glade. Christopher has been diagnosed ADHD and is high-function Autistic. Anyone with any information on Christopher Coppet’s whereabouts is asked to call...
BELLE GLADE, FL

