Deshaun Watson’s Situation is Playing Out Exactly Like Trevor Bauer’s

Late last week, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett made it clear he didn't want to go with the team to the Hall of Fame this week. “Honestly, I don’t want to go [to the Hall],” he said Friday. “I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don't want to go. If we go as a team and Kevin [Stefanski] says, 'I want you to go,' that's fair play. But I'm not trying to go until they have me in there for good.”

2 DAYS AGO