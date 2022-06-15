ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Situation is Playing Out Exactly Like Trevor Bauer’s

By Brandon Truffa
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ey5l_0gB7n8Pa00
Photo: Nick Cammett
Jason Smith: “Every time Deshaun Watson speaks, the situation just gets worse... The NFL can’t let him on the field, and this is heading toward an exact path as the Trevor Bauer situation. When it was being figured out, the Dodgers and commissioner sat him out, which extended into the offseason, spring training, this season and up until the MLB came down with a 2 year ban. When the NFL finally makes a move, this will be a multiple year ban for Watson, and he’ll have to apply to get back in. Deshaun may have played his last down of football for quite a long time.”

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon offer their opinions on Deshaun Watson ’s comments to the media today. As far as Jason is concerned, Deshaun’s comments didn’t really absolve him of anything up to this point, and he feels the NFL is heading down a path similar to what the MLB did with Trevor Bauer .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harmon
Person
Trevor Bauer
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Draymond Green Winning Fourth NBA Title

Warriors star Draymond Green officially became a four-time NBA champion on Thursday night. Shortly after the final buzzer went off, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate him. Even though Green and James have been involved in several intense battles over the years, they clearly have a lot of...
NBA
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dodgers
The Spun

Report: Browns Star Refused To Take Hall Of Fame Tour

Late last week, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett made it clear he didn't want to go with the team to the Hall of Fame this week. “Honestly, I don’t want to go [to the Hall],” he said Friday. “I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don't want to go. If we go as a team and Kevin [Stefanski] says, 'I want you to go,' that's fair play. But I'm not trying to go until they have me in there for good.”
The Spun

Look: Retired NFL Player Hit By Airport Bus Wednesday

Former Bills and Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes is having a very rough Wednesday afternoon. Spikes announced on Twitter moments ago that he was hit by an airport bus. He also asked for prayers from his followers. We're not sure what airport Spikes is at, but he posted earlier today that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Record Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety ever on Wednesday. Since his arrival in the Burgh back in 2019, he's been a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro and matured into one of the best DBs in football. Fitzpatrick's record-breaking contract will reportedly pay out $18.4 million per season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history

Without a doubt, Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA’s most promising young guys and among those who are projected to carry the league into the future. Even at 24 years of age, the Boston Celtics All-Star has a lot of time left in his career to prove he belongs at the top. But while […] The post Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Waiving Veteran Quarterback

Green Bay's quarterback room will look a bit different for training camp. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving veteran signal-caller Kurt Benkert. Benkert, 26, started his NFL career with the Falcons. He was in Atlanta from 2018-2020 before joining Green Bay's roster in May of 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Star Appeared To Get Injured At Practice Thursday

During this Thursday's practice session, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was spotted walking slowly off the field and into the locker room. According to May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ward was being checked by the team's trainers before officially leaving the practice field. An official update on Ward's status has...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Jadeveon Clowney shares Deshaun Watson admission

For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. As the Deshaun Watson controversy and Baker Mayfield drama play out, they also have assembled a roster that has the potential to make some waves. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have officially signed former Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The team announced the signing with their transaction report on Thursday afternoon. Restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also re-signed with the New England franchise. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the potential...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy