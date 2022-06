Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A Fort Worth Police officer was injured Friday night when his patrol car was rammed from behind while he was helping a stranded driver on the Lake Worth Bridge. The stranded motorist was blocking the #1 lane of southbound Northwest Loop 820. The Fort Worth officer was in his car behind the stalled vehicle with the emergency lights on when he was hit from behind by a speeding pickup truck. The patrol car was shoved across four lanes of traffic until it slammed into the concrete barrier facing northbound into southbound traffic. The Fort Worth officer was taken to a downtown hospital. The driver of the pickup was arrested for drunk driving.

