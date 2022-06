LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year stone wall broke over the weekend in Washington, D.C., as a group of U.S. senators agreed to a tentative deal aimed at addressing gun violence in America. At least ten Senate Republicans say they'll support the plan. With the support of nearly a dozen Republicans and every Senate Democrat, it would be enough to overcome the Senate's filibuster and pass the legislation through to the U.S. House.

