Aiken S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell wins Republican primary

S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell won the House District 81 Republican primary Tuesday.

Blackwell received 2,282 votes or 62.68% of the votes cast to defeat challenger Betsy Lamb who received 1,359 votes or 37.32%.

Blackwell said he was very pleased with the results of the primary and wanted to thank the voters of the district for placing their confidence in him to continue to represent them.

"It is truly an honor to serve in the South Carolina House, and I am looking forward to continuing to work to solve problems and improve the lives of my constituents," Blackwell said in an emailed statement.

He will likely be reelected in November because no Democrats or third party candidates have filed to run for the seat.

There were no other competitive races to represent Aiken County in Columbia or in Washington, D.C., in Tuesday's primary.

S.C. Reps. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and Melissa Oremus, R-Graniteville, do not face challengers in November and did not face primary opponents Tuesday.

S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, was set to face Brian "Ryan B" Doyle in the House District 82 Democratic primary but Doyle was decertified and couldn't receive votes in the primary.

Two races did not have primaries but will be competitive in November.

In House District 83, S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, is set to face Democrat J.D. McCoy.

And in the Second Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., will face Democrat Judd Larkins.