I would like to thank M. Barry, one of the Elko County Fire captains. He went over and above to help my husband a couple days ago at the Ryndon Campground. He was having problems and I ask if he could take his BP. He not only did that but also took his oxygen level and it was very low and he discovered his oxygen tank had run out.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO