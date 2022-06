The San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick. The Padres have recently claimed first place in the NL West, one of the most prestigious crowns in the MLB. The division is loaded with top-tier talent, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are both legitimate World Series contenders that the Padres have to deal with. Despite that, San Diego has managed to take a half-game lead over the Dodgers for first place. The Rockies are on the other end of the spectrum, as their 27-37 record has them in the cellar of the division. While it’s unlikely that things get any better for Colorado, this series is an opportunity to play spoiler to a division rival, something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO