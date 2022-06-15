Blue Springs school district cancels summer activities after threat of mass shooting

A threat of a mass shooting prompted the Blue Springs School District on Tuesday to suddenly cancel summer activities until further notice.

In a statement on Facebook, the district said there had been an “unspecific” threat of a shooting that involved a person considered by the FBI to be dangerous. The district made the decision to cancel all of its scheduled events, including summer school, “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.

“We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice,” the statement said. “We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe.”

The FBI and Blue Springs Police Department were investigating the threat on Tuesday, the district said. Officials said the whereabouts of the person who made the threat were unknown Tuesday night.