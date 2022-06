(Des Moines, IA) -- Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. She says she’s always worked alongside government, “from the federal government all the way down to the municipal levels,” but always from the outside. Dejear says she wants someone with inside government experience to “balance” her so they can “work collectively as a team.” DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow (Saturday).

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO