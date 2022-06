James Patterson has drawn criticism for claiming that “older white males” are victims of racism.The American author, who is one of the highest-paid writers in the world, made the comment in a new interview.In the piece by The Times, it’s claimed that Patterson, 75, is “worried that it is hard for white men to get writing gigs in film, theatre, TV or publishing”.He is then quoted as saying: “[It’s] just another form of racism. What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes.”Patterson continued: “It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO