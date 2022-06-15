ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Mtula Payton, K Street Shooting Suspect, Booked Into Sacramento Jail

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkV5v_0gB7HXVE00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mtula Payton, one of the accused gunmen in early April’s deadly K Street shooting, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday after being transported from Nevada.

According to jail records, Payton, 28, was booked during the early evening and is expected back in court on Thursday. Payton was identified as a suspect in mid-April and wasn’t arrested until he was located at a residence in Las Vegas on May 29.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced on May 3 that charges were filed against Payton, Smiley Martin, and his brother Dandrae Martin in the April 3 shooting that left six dead and 12 injured.

All three were charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms.

Prosecutors said the three others killed — Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris and Joshua Hoye — were involved in the gun battle that was between rival gang members. Twelve others were injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Teens Accused Of Brandishing Firearms In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several teenagers were arrested for brandishing stolen handguns near 21st Street and Florin Road in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department. After receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of teens brandishing firearms, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was dispatched. Officers say they observed two individuals matching the descriptions run into a backyard. Officers safely contacted and detained the individuals who were both found to be 18-year-old men. Two discarded handguns were also discovered, one of which had been reported stolen. Both suspects were determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms and were booked for additional related offenses at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville police: Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious death’

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said they arrested Ryan Bacon in connection with a “suspicious death” at a home on Wednesday.  At around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Roseville police and fire departments responded to reports of a man down inside a home on Loretto Avenue near Frances and Santa Clara drives.  Police said life-saving […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after being accused of stabbing and killing another person in Sacramento County. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the killing happened Wednesday afternoon. Deputies had gotten a call from someone on Bailey Loop saying that there was a man on the floor with stab wounds.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left DJ Gio, Another Person Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the April shooting that left a Sacramento-area entertainer dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10 along Amelia Earhart Avenue. Sacramento police said officers responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting and found two victims. Both people were soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Family and friends have since identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario. Under the name DJ Gio, Rosario was described by friends and acquaintances as a well-known entertainer in Sacramento. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that detectives and SWAT officers had served search warrants in Vallejo in connection to the shooting investigation. Police also said that a suspect in the homicide had been identified as 22-year-old Nigel Robinson. Robinson was arrested at one of the places where officers served search warrants on Thursday. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No information on what may have led up to the shooting has been detailed by authorities yet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
Nevada State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Marysville on gun related charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two criminal street gang members were arrested on weapons related charges at the Cigar Box in Marysville on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst, were arrested during a Yuba-Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation. Sanchez...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

17-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Ghost Gun In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — A 17-year-old was arrested for carrying a loaded ghost gun in Lodi, police said Friday. Around 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the area of E. Oak Street, detectives located a group of known gang affiliates and attempted to detain them, the Lodi Police Department said. One of the members of the group ran away and was reportedly seen removing a handgun from his waistband and tossing it aside. The suspect was eventually caught and detained by law enforcement. The firearm was recovered and determined to be a loaded 9mm unserialized polymer handgun or ghost gun, police said. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy with alleged gang ties and several firearm-related arrests, was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on multiple felony charges.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ripon Family Claims ‘Excessive Force’ During Search Warrant, San Joaquin County Sheriff Says Illegal Fireworks Operation

RIPON (CBS13) — A Ripon family at the center of a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal fireworks operation called the tactics used by law enforcement to serve the warrant “excessive.” In short clips taken from the family’s security cameras (one at the front door and one above the garage) nearly twelve law enforcement officers walk single file toward the home. This came after an announcement was made for the family to come out with their hands in the air. In the videos reviewed by CBS13, Nicole McCurdy walked out of her home with her hands in...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Firearms#Las Vegas#Violent Crime
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person In Custody After Barricading Themselves In Vehicle Near Florin Road And 55th Street

UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say. Previous story below:  SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning. The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street. There’s a large police presence in the area of Florin Rd. and 55th St. due to subject barricaded in a vehicle. Traffic is impacted in all directions. PIO is en-route. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 16, 2022 Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear. Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Updates to follow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Residents Face New Fines For Illegal Fireworks In Sacramento To Help Protect City Against Fires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County is threatening thousands of dollars in fines for anyone who uses illegal fireworks. “Fourth of July is not calming to me. I get nervous,” Karen Topich said. Her Sacramento home went up in flames six years ago. “A fence caught on fire and then ended up burning our house. The family room was completely gone part of the garage,” Topich said. The culprit: illegal fireworks. Sacramento County is now cracking down with fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for illegal fireworks but the county Board of Supervisors is doubling down, implementing a brand new five-figure fine of $10,000 if fireworks...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville man arrested for murder in suspicious death case

A 34-year-old Roseville man has been arrested and accused of murder in connection to the "suspicious death" of a man inside a Roseville home late Wednesday afternoon. Ryan Bacon was arrested late Wednesday and booked at South Placer Jail on murder charges. On Wednesday, Roseville police received a call around...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A south Sacramento restaurant has been broken into twice over the past three days. The owner of Super Taco says his restaurant was burglarized over the weekend. He was then hit again on Tuesday. “[It’s] just surprising that this would happen. Pretty concerning to me,” Julian Cervantes said. Cervantes estimates repairs will cost about $15,000. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglaries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Car crashes into Jamba Juice in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield Fire Department were at the scene of a car that crashed into a Jamba Juice. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at 1450 Travis Boulevard in the Solano Town Center. A witness shared video with FOX40 that shows multiple chairs and tables knocked aside […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy