Southern Baptists approve abuse reforms, elect Texas pastor Bart Barber as new president

A Carmel Valley man was again in courtroom Thursday in connection to a lethal DUI accident that claimed the lifetime of a Salinas mom greater than two years in the past.It’s the case of Jacques Clarke who noticed the unique case towards him dropped a 12 months after his arrest in connection to the demise of Rosie Figueroa.The accident occurred simply days earlier than Christmas in 2019 on Davis street close to Acacia, Figueroa died on the scene. A 12 months later the case towards Clarke was dropped after his protection staff introduced new proof, leaving the household in limbo.“I am completely happy that the DA (district legal professional) is seeing it via that they are discovering and capable of provide you with some costs as a result of I do not suppose it will be okay for this to occur and anyone simply stroll away from it, (he) positively must be held accountable for what occurred that day,” mentioned Rosie’s brother Socrates Figueroa.Clarke was one in every of two folks in his automotive when it rear ended Figueroa’s automotive. Clarke was initially charged with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter however that case was dropped in 2020 after Clarke’s DNA was discovered on the passenger facet airbag, making it troublesome for prosecutors to show past an inexpensive doubt that Clarke was the driving force. However with simply 6-months earlier than the three 12 months statute of limitations was set to expire on the case, prosecutors charged Clarke with a felony rely of failing to render assist to an individual injured in an accident.“I need it to finish however I need it to finish with justice. That he pay with some jail jail time make him take into consideration what he did,” mentioned Rosie’s mom, Sylvia Nazario.Clarke may face a most 4 years in jail if convicted of a felony.The opposite particular person within the automotive with Clarke was Tyrone Moore, Jr. and in an eerie coincidence he was killed earlier this 12 months when he was hit by a automotive whereas strolling within the Nevada desert; that driver fled the scene.“It was very eerie, very near dwelling the truth that it occurred in an identical method was saying one thing. What it’s, I am going to let folks determine for themselves,” mentioned Figueroa.Clarke is at present out of custody after posting $10,000 bail. He’ll be again in courtroom in August for setting of a preliminary listening to.This father’s day would’ve marked Rosie’s 41stbirthday.

CARMEL VALLEY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO