Rep. Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, will lose his seat. Rep. Nancy Mace, who refused to object to 2020 election results, will move on to the general election.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced an agreement on legislation that would allow the U.S. government to cut off billions in Americans investments into China on Monday. The agreement, led by Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, is just one piece of a larger bill aimed at securing U.S. supply lines for computer chips. If signed into law, the deal would allow the U.S. government to review nearly half of all direct investment transactions from the U.S. to China, according to an analysis.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO