Presidential Election

Rep. Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, will lose his seat. Rep. Nancy Mace, who refused to object to 2020 election results, will move on to the general election.

By Editorial staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace will win the GOP nomination within the 1st Congressional District, CNN initiatives. Mace flipped the district in 2020, defeating Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham. On this major, she confronted a problem from former conservative state Rep. Katie Arrington, who was making her...

The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
Reason.com

The U.S. Is Spending $130 Million a Day on Military Aid for Ukraine Without Meaningful Congressional Oversight

Yesterday the Biden administration announced that it would send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine as the country continues to combat invading Russian forces. The new aid package comes on the heels of The Wall Street Journal reporting earlier this week that the U.S. is now "sending roughly $130 million a day in military aid to Ukraine plus economic and other assistance."
FOXBusiness

US lawmakers reach agreement to cut off American investment in China

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced an agreement on legislation that would allow the U.S. government to cut off billions in Americans investments into China on Monday. The agreement, led by Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, is just one piece of a larger bill aimed at securing U.S. supply lines for computer chips. If signed into law, the deal would allow the U.S. government to review nearly half of all direct investment transactions from the U.S. to China, according to an analysis.
Law & Crime

Proud Boy Accused of Seditious Conspiracy Reveals ‘1776 Returns’ Plan to ‘Fill’ Buildings with ‘Patriots’—But Denies It Was a Jan. 6 Blueprint

A document known as “1776 Returns” purported to lay out a plan for breaching legislative buildings surrounding the U.S. Capitol, as well as the Supreme Court and CNN. Long discussed in court filings but never before made public, the document came to light on Wednesday in support of a motion from Zachary Rehl, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group. Rehl now shares an indictment with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. Both stand accused of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
CBS San Francisco

As gas prices soar, Rep. Khanna and congressional Democrats push oil tax

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A bill being pushed this week by congressional Democrats would send as much as $240 a year to most American taxpayers for as long as oil prices stay high. That's the annual amount of cash the sponsors of the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax hope to generate if the bill is passed and signed into law. The legislation was written by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, and introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont. The two lawmakers held a joint news conference Wednesday to announce more lawmakers' support for the bill and urge...
CBS News

Retired Army generals join nonprofit which urges public to recommit to democracy: "This is as dangerous a time as we've seen in our lifetime"

A new nonprofit group which calls itself Team Democracy is urging citizens, politicians and organizations to recommit to America's democratic core principles. The nonprofit includes Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal and Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, who have more than six decades of military and government service between them. Both are now...
Missouri Independent

Reparations for Black Americans seeing unprecedented national support, advocates say

Callie House walked out of the Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City on August 1, 1918, and headed back to her five children and job as a “washerwoman” in Tennessee.  Her crime – mail fraud.  The federal government claimed that the organization she’d helped lead since 1894 – the National Ex-Slave Mutual Relief, Bounty, and […] The post Reparations for Black Americans seeing unprecedented national support, advocates say appeared first on Missouri Independent.
