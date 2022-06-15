ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tommy Pham responds to Giants' 'Fantasy football 101' shirts about stashing players on IR

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham responded Tuesday via Twitter to a tweet from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates pointing out that the San Francisco Giants wore T-shirts before their game Monday that read, "Fantasy football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn't cheating," as a show of support for teammate Joc Pederson.

Pham slapped Pederson during batting practice when the Giants were at Great American Ball Park to face the Reds last month, and later explained that he thought Pederson broke a league rule and crossed a line by poking fun at his former team, the San Diego Padres.

League commissioner Mike Trout of the Angels said earlier this week on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" that the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman won the league . Pham said Trout "did a horrible job," calling him "the worst commissioner in fantasy sports."

From Pham via Twitter on Tuesday:

Pederson said that the team has since disposed of the shirts, per SFChronicle.com's Susan Slusser .

Reds notes: Looking at an important adjustment for Pham

Pham said late last month - per The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale - that Pederson didn't give the full story when Pederson showed reporters a group text message.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tommy Pham responds to Giants' 'Fantasy football 101' shirts about stashing players on IR

