Fargo, ND

Burkland, Christensen, Clark, Dei, Robin Nelson win Fargo School Board seats

By Paul Jurgens
 3 days ago

FARGO (KFGO) – There will be four new members of the Fargo School Board, as three...

New School Board member Dei believed to be first Black person elected in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Five people, including four newcomers, were elected to the Fargo School Board Tuesday, ousting three incumbents. One of those newcomers is Nyamal Dei, and long-time political observers in Fargo think her win may be a historic one for the city: Dei is believed to be the first Black person elected to any office in Fargo’s history.
FARGO, ND
West Fargo Rural Fire Department fined for illegal gaming activity

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and barred it from holding gaming at two West Fargo bars, after investigators determined the organization committed significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules. West Fargo Rural Fire Department was fined $20,000...
WEST FARGO, ND
Between The Paiges: Best Rated Veterinary Clinics in Fargo!

Whether you have a pet already or you plan on getting one, regular health screenings are always encouraged. But there are so many veterinary clinics in Fargo, how can you decide which one to go with? Essentially it depends on four things. Species, cost, proximity, and emergency status. Two Rivers...
FARGO, ND
Man found guilty in 2018 Detroit Lakes fire

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River, Minnesota man of first-degree arson for a Sept. 2018 fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. According to the complaint, investigators matched...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Fargo Police believe burglary ring behind series of residential break-ins

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have issued a warning to residents to be aware of a string of home burglaries believed to be related. The burglars have been targeting homes where residents are gone for extended periods. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says 10 burglaries occurred, starting in December. There...
FARGO, ND
VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after fire damages church near Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A criminal investigation is underway into a fire that damaged the interior of Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church northwest of Fargo near Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says someone passing by reported smoke coming from the church’s fellowship hall shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
HARWOOD, ND
A kitten, other pets rescued in early morning fire

FARGO (KFGO) – No injuries were reported and several pets were rescued after a fire gutted a twin home in south Fargo early Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the home in the 4800 block of 51st Avenue South to find fire and smoke coming from the home. Capt. Jason Underdahl said a passerby alerted the occupants of the fire and everyone was able to get out quickly and safely.
FARGO, ND
Trace’s Takes: YUM…Check Out The New Foods Coming To The Red River Valley Fair!

Every year as we get closer and closer to the fair, our excitement swells in anticipation. The music, the games, the time spent with loved ones all culminate in a week long extravaganza in West Fargo. But, more than all of that, we’re ready for the food. Fair food is a staple in American culture. If it has the ability to be deep fried, we’ve made it. From corn dogs to cheese curds, from ice cream to elephant ears, fair food IS comfort food. So what if I told you it was getting some new additions? Buckle up buttercup cause I’m about to enlighten you.
WEST FARGO, ND
Moorhead Police join fight to rein in catalytic converter thefts

MOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead Police Department is participating in a pilot program paid through a state-funded grant estimated at more than $100,000 where they mark catalytic converters using serial numbers unique to each. Police Detective Nick Schultz says there’s been a correlation with steel prices rising since...
MOORHEAD, MN
Fargo police searching for suspect who fled early morning traffic stop

FARGO – Fargo police officers spread out through a neighborhood searching for a driver of a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop early Thursday. The driver initially fled from officers in his vehicle, entering Moorhead, before returning back to Fargo. The driver exited the vehicle in the...
FARGO, ND
Fargo police investigating string of burglaries

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating a string of residential burglaries they believe to be related. Police Chief Dave Zibolski said the burglaries began around six months ago, and happened when the residents were not home. Zibolski said access was gained by cutting cables and electrical cords on...
FARGO, ND

