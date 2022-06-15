ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: 'A lot of guys bought in'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTPWE_0gB7DlU000

During his exit interview back in January, quarterback Cam Newton—among a few interesting nuggets—said he didn’t think every player within the Carolina Panthers organization “bought in” during the 2021 season. But that, apparently, has changed in a matter of just five months—at least according to linebacker Shaq Thompson.

The seventh-year veteran took the podium following the team’s first outing of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. And, right off the top, he said that the biggest change from last year is that much needed commitment.

“A lot of guys bought in,” Thompson told reporters. “Everybody’s out here playing for each other—as a team, as a unit. Everybody’s doing their job, holding everybody accountable. And making sure we help out the rookies get equipped and gettin’ everything to be successful in this league and just bringing them up to be with us because you never know what happens in this league. As long as they’re prepared, we’ll be all good.”

Between a pair of disappointing five-win campaigns and reports of a damaged culture, head coach Matt Rhule hasn’t exactly gotten the rebuild of this middling franchise off to a great start. To be fair, however, this start has been anything but normal.

Rhule took the reins at the beginning of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic turned the entire world on its head. From a football standpoint, that put the first-year coach at a disadvantage—as limited in-person contact made forming a bond with one of the youngest rosters in the game an even tougher task.

But, luckily for Rhule, he still hasn’t lost his locker room—a unit that Thompson later stated is on the same page.

“We got the same goal in mind,” he said. “We all wanna win. Make a playoff game. And we just wanna be in the winning column this year.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs. Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.
NFL
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#American Football
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign former Saints WR to one-year deal

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Humphrey originally signed with the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have officially signed former Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The team announced the signing with their transaction report on Thursday afternoon. Restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also re-signed with the New England franchise. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the potential...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already raving about Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens earned immediate praise after selecting Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski both gave the Ravens’ pick a grade of “A+.” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson and FOX Sports’ Rob Rang each awarded the Linderbaum pick a grade of “A,” while The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia assessed the selection as an “A-.” Ultimately, though, the most important piece of the puzzle is how the Ravens view the addition of Linderbaum. The early returns on that front have been incredibly positive. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley touched in...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson's No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what's to come for Oklahoma

Coming over from the Clemson Tigers, new Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables brought with him a reputation for sustained defensive success. During his tenure with the Tigers, no school had more sacks or tackles for loss than Clemson. His units regularly ranked inside the top 10 nationally, and the Tigers competed with the SEC on the field with two national championships and off the field in recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy