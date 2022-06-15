ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspers, PA

Frances R Adams obituary 1926~2022

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Frances R Adams, age 95 of Aspers, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg. She was born September 2, 1926 in McRae, Georgia, as the daughter of the late...

