Frances R Adams obituary 1926~2022

Mary E Bailey, 89, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 21, 1933, in Blairs Mills, a daughter of the late Alva and Beulah Parson. Mary married Paul Bailey, Sr., on December 16, 1950, in Hagerstown. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2005.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO