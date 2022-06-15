ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – On the day marking one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home, Donald Wells issued a statement on the ordeal t hrough the family’s website and YouTube channel .

June 15, 2021 to now: Timeline of the search for Summer Wells

Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote the letter during his sentence. The family’s website states he has been spending his days at the jail reading the Bible and letters.

According to the website, the YouTube video containing Don’s statement also features the last photo taken of Don and Summer together.

In the video , a song plays, which the website states is an original song by Robin Lane. Afterward, Don’s letter, entitled ‘A Letter and Prayer for Summer’ can be seen.

“Since you’ve been gone I’ve been completely [devastated]!” the letter reads. “I looked everywhere for you my beautiful girl!”

Private investigators plan search for Summer Wells

Don Wells went on to write that he thought YouTube would be of assistance in helping locate his daughter, but while it could still be useful, he wrote that it has resulted in turmoil for the Wells family.

“I’m sorry my [beautiful] girl that I completely lost my mind!” Wells wrote. “With so many thoughts of people harming you and I know you want to come home, and there’s nothing I can do; I’m powerless!”

Wells wrote that he hopes to one day have Summer and his sons, who were taken into the custody of the Department of Children’s Services, back and to “be a family again!”

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Parents of missing child Summer Wells recount events leading to disappearance, address rumors

His letter concludes with the Lord’s Prayer and his signature.

Summer Wells was first reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road on June 15, 2021. An AMBER Alert was issued the next day, and searches spanning miles, days and comprised of hundreds of searchers were conducted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

