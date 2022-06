This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. Kansas City has reason to celebrate. After years of constructing a bid to host a portion of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA officials announced that the city will be one of 11 host cities in the United States. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be […] The post KC got the cup. What does that mean for Arrowhead Stadium? appeared first on Missouri Independent.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO