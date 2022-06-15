ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

What the papers say – June 15

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Rwanda flight being cancelled following a late ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Times , The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail all report the plane was grounded after migrants aboard it were granted injunctions against their removal at the 11th hour.

The story is also carried by i and The Independent .

The Guardian says the ruling has thrown the Government’s controversial deportation plan “into chaos”.

Metro and the Daily Mirror both label the situation a “farce”, with the former reporting the cancellation came the same day 400 more migrants crossed the English Channel.

The Daily Express leads with “fury” over the situation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson , who accused lawyers of “abetting the work of criminal gangs”.

Elsewhere, Financial Times reports the PM’s new cost-of-living tsar David Buttress recently called for Mr Johnson’s resignation and has claimed that voting Tory is “a form of self-harm”.

The Sun leads with an exclusive on Tyson Fury training for a boxing comeback.

And the Daily Star says health experts have issued a warning over this week’s imminent heatwave.

The Independent

Boris Johnson defends ‘draconian’ plan to use electronic tags on asylum seekers

Boris Johnson has defended “draconian” Home Office plans to use electronic tags on asylum seekers arriving in Britain across the Channel on small boats or in lorries. Despite campaigners warning that the policy would see people who have fled conflict treated as “criminals”, the prime minister said it was essential that people could not simply “vanish” after arriving in the UK.Mr Johnson also insisted that the government would press ahead with its contentious policy of deporting some asylum seekers to Rwanda, after ministers were forced to abandon the scheme’s inaugural flight on Tuesday evening when last-minute legal injunctions were...
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Eurovision 2023 ‘can and should’ be held in Ukraine

As organisers begin discussing whether Eurovision 2023 will happen in the UK, Boris Johnson has insisted that Ukraine ‘can and should’ play host. “I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I’d love it to be in this country. They won and they deserve to have it,” the prime minister told reporters after returning from Kyiv.“I believe Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it.”Kalush Orchestra won the competition last month, with the UK’s Sam Ryder in second.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - liveWho is stupid enough to be Boris Johnson’s next ethics adviser?
The Independent

Boris Johnson breaks promise to deliver 100 million Covid vaccines to poor countries

The government has broken its promise to deliver 100 million surplus Covid vaccines to poor countries, after sharply cutting international aid spending.At a G7 meeting in June last year, Boris Johnson pledged to send the vaccines to developing countries within a year to help close the global vaccine gap and “vaccinate the world”.But a year later the government has delivered barely a third of the number of promised jabs, with just 36.5 million deployed as of the end of May – a deficit of 63.5 million doses.Figures published by the government also show that ministers have effectively charged developing countries...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Boris Johnson says UK with war-torn country ‘for long haul’

Boris Johnson has said the UK is with Ukraine for the “long haul” after he arrived back from a visit to its capital, Kyiv. The British prime minister said it was important to send this message when “Ukraine fatigue” was setting in over the war, which is approaching its fourth month. “The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Mr Johnson said on Saturday morning. The PM also described his surprise visit to Kyiv as “far,...
The Independent

Ukraine war: Delays to £350 ‘thank you’ for UK refugee hosts, charity says

Britons who have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees are facing a postcode lottery over how quickly they get their monthly £350 “thank you” payment from the UK government, according to charity. Some delays have reportedly caused financial problems that ended with guests having to leave.The Homes for Ukraine scheme allows those fleeing the war with Russia to come to the UK to stay in the homes of Britons sponsoring them. The government is giving these hosts - who are committing to at least six months - £350 a month as a “thank you”. But a charity has claimed there...
The Independent

Thousands march to demand help with cost-of-living crisis

Thousands of protesters gathered in central London to demand action from the Government to combat the cost-of-living crisis.The crowds began a march from Portland Place to Parliament Square at 12pm for a rally, with speakers including Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, which is organising the event.The TUC says its research suggests that workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.Banners reading “Cut war not welfare” and “End fuel poverty, insulate homes now” were carried by demonstrators. Others read “Nurses not nukes”, “Don’t get angry, get active” and “Free Assange”.People in the...
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
The Independent

Starmer responds to government’s ‘headline-chasing’ tagging plans for asylum seekers

Keir Starmer has shared his thoughts on the government's plans to electronically tag asylum seekers in order to keep track of them.The leader of the opposition spoke out while campaigning in Wakefield ahead of a by-election. "I think that the government is chasing headlines," he said. "What I want is a serious response. Nobody wants these journeys across the channel to be made...everybody wants to clamp down on the gangs...that requires grown up work with French authorities."He also took aim at the National Crime Agency facing cuts.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson defends plans to electronically tag asylum seekersPMQs full exchange: Starmer grills Johnson over slow economic growthBoris Johnson ‘gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island’, Starmer jokes
The Independent

Voices: Priti Patel’s Rwanda policy may be unethical, but is it really ‘unworkable’?

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was “unworkable, unethical and expensive”, and when the plane failed to take off on Tuesday, it seemed she had been proven right about the “unworkable” part. Many of Priti Patel’s critics said, when the policy was first announced, that they thought the flights would never happen.But the significance of what happened this week is that they, and Cooper, were wrong about the workability of the policy. The flight very nearly did happen, and it was only the unexpected injunctions from the European Court of Human...
The Independent

Ukrainian woman gives birth in UK hospital after escaping Russian bombs

A mother has given birth in a UK hospital after fleeing Russian bombs in Ukraine.Lesia Husar, 41, gave birth to her son Richard on June 12, after travelling more than 1,200 miles to the UK from her home in Chernivsti, south-west Ukraine.Mrs Husar thanked staff at Nottingham City Hospital after they set up a WhatsApp call with her husband Taras Husar, who was serving in Ukraine at the time.The couple already have a 14-year-old daughter, Renatta, who has also sought refuge with her mother in Woodthorpe, Nottingham.Mrs Husar said: “I am so grateful to everyone – my host family and...
The Independent

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

The US has joined several Islamic countries in condemning derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two members of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).“Well, this is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.Thousands of Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the incendiary remarks made about the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal. Both have since been removed from their...
The Independent

Hundreds gather in central London to protest cost of living crisis

Protestors are taking to the streets of London to march against the cost of living crisis, by demanding pay rises for workers and cuts to energy bills.The demonstration was organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), who say working people have lost almost £20,000 since 2008, with wages not matching rates of inflation.Named the 'We Demand Better' march, a blue flare signalled its beginning at Portland Place, where hundreds of coaches had brought protestors.Placards read 'tax wealth not workers' and the NMT had a 'defend rail' banner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceBritons flock to Brighton Beach as European heatwave hits UKKate Middleton hosts roundtable with ministers on early years development
The Independent

Cost of living UK - live: TUC chief warns Boris Johnson not to blame workers for crisis

The head of the TUC, which has organised thousands of people to rally against the cost-of-living crisis, has warned the prime minister not to put responsibility for it on workers.“Let me say this to Boris Johnson – don’t you dare shift the blame for inflation on to working people,” she told crowds.“Don’t you dare, not after a decade of austerity, privatisation and pay cuts. Don’t you dare tell working families we have to put up with more pain.”Earlier, Mr Johnson said Britain would get through the crisis and “come through on the other side strongly” as he said he sympathised with people facing pressure.The TUC says workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel said the “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated.Mr Johnson said the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, and defended Home Office plans to electronically tag some asylum-seekers arriving in the UK.
The Independent

No 10’s new cost of living tsar urges business to help with crisis facing families

Thouands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government to do more in the cost-of-living crisis and provide a “better deal” for workers.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket” , with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.Her remarks came as Simon Clarke, the chief secretary...
The Independent

Priti Patel: ‘Scandalous’ decision to ground flight was politically motivated

The “absolutely scandalous” European court decision which effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated, according to the Home Secretary.Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire.“You’ve got to look at the motivation,” Priti Patel told The Daily Telegraph.“How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely.“The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.“We don’t know who...
The Independent

Dutch prime minister apologizes to Srebrenica peacekeepers

The Dutch government formally apologized Saturday to soldiers who were sent as U.N. peacekeepers to defend the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica with insufficient firepower and manpower to keep the peace.The soldiers — veterans now — were overrun by more heavily armed Bosnian Serb forces led by Gen. Ratko Mladic who went on to massacre 8,000 Muslim men and boys in July 1995, in a bloodbath that an international war crimes tribunal labeled genocide.Prime Minister Mark Rutte addressed hundreds of veterans of the Dutchbat III peacekeeping unit on Saturday at a military base in the central Netherlands, telling them that...
The Independent

Michael Gove criticises Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s leadership

Michael Gove spoke of his Levelling Up White Paper during a Yorkshire Conservatives conference by criticising the work of Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham.“Whatever one thinks of any policy or proposition Andy Burnham has put forward, it’s definitely the case that there has been a scrutiny and accountability gap,” he said via video call.“The levelling-up and regeneration bill includes powers to ensure strengthened scrutiny and stronger accountability of mayors of combined authorities.”He went on to highlight how ‘vital’ it was for him to be held to account for better governance. Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gove not racist or homophobic ‘in any way’, Cabinet minister insistsWhat does Gove’s historical humour fail mean for him?Gove’s sexist jibes, racist jokes and homophobic slurs revealed
