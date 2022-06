The race for South Carolina House District 101 appears to be headed to a runoff after neither Roger Kirby or Cezar McKnight received a majority of the votes. The two Democratic lawmakers were pitted against one another in the primary as a result of the redistricting process. Kirby’s home in Lake City was drawn into McKnight’s district. The rural district spans three counties including the majority of Williamsburg County, and parts of Florence and Berkeley Counties.

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO