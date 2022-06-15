ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -- Raul Ruidiaz scored a goal in each half and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver...

