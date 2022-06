Billy Napier and the Florida football recruiting team got some good news on Thursday when 247Sports released its first crystal ball prediction for four-star defensive lineman Gavin Hill out of Gainesville (Florida) Buchholz in favor of the Gators. The local standout is among the top 50 in the nation at his position and has an inherently intimate connection with the program given his proximity to campus.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO