Gunfire Erupts in Atlantic City, One Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted in a hate crime and double shooting last weekend. Police are looking for 21-year-old Joel Martinez, from the 2600 block of High Street in Camden, New Jersey. Police say Martinez is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, Violation of Uniform Firearms Act and related charges. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department) The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street in Kensington. Police say when officers arrived, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender, and they’re investigating it as a hate crime after learning slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating took place. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two-and-half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. Anyone with information regarding Martinez is being asked to contact Philly police’s shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270/8271, or call 911.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO