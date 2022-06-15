State Trooper Wins Gold Medals in Annual U.S. Police and Fire Championships

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning. South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO